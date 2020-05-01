Coronavirus: Burlington bans drive-by processions, parades of more than 5 vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Burlington says it is banning drive-by processions and parades — viewed as ways to see loved ones during special occasions — of more than five vehicles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Upon review of provincial emergency orders, any parade larger than five vehicles at one time would be prohibited,” the city said in a news release.

The city said drive-by visits to family and friends are one unique way people have managed to abide by physical-distancing measures while still celebrating significant milestones such as birthdays, weddings, retirements and health progress by waving and offering some cheer.

“These drive-by celebrations have a small but powerful, positive influence on the participants, the recipients as well as the surrounding neighbourhoods, and we need to find a way to support them in a controlled and legal manner.”

However, the city said it has noted that some of these processions have grown significantly in size, duration and frequency.

Halton Region Public Health said it discourages parades but has provided some guidelines to allow for the limited ability of small-scale, local processions.

It cites the already existing provincial emergency order by the Ontario government, which prohibits public events of more than five people, including parades, as its guideline.

Recommendations from Halton Region Public Health for parade organizers and participants include:

Remain in your vehicle during the entire event

Do not interact or gather with individuals outside of the vehicles

Ensure only household members are in the vehicles

Reduce the need for in-person co-ordination by providing written or telephone directions in advance

Limit the distance participants are driving

Consider limiting the number of vehicles permitted

Continue to follow the rules of the road

Follow relevant local regulations with respect to events/parades

The City of Burlington is asking organizers of smaller-scale parades that follow the provincial orders and public health advice to:

Limit participation to immediate family and close friends and no more than five vehicles at any one time in a procession.

Alert your neighbours in advance of the planned procession and timing to the degree possible while maintaining social distancing (for example, providing notice via email or a neighbourhood Facebook Group).

Ensure any decorations on a vehicle (ribbons, balloons, stuffed toys) are properly secured.

Instead of gathering at a centralized location to form a queue, provide a window of time for participants to make their way individually to the location and drive by.

Acknowledging these drive-bys have the potential to draw groups of people outside of their homes, observers should stay on their own property and two metres away from any neighbour.

“Overall, Halton Region Public Health does not encourage these types of large events right now, as they may increase opportunities for transmission of disease and make it difficult for individuals to appropriately follow physical-distancing measures,” Halton Region Public Health said in a release.

“Virtual celebrations via videoconferencing could be encouraged instead.”

The public health unit is also reminding residents to continue to stay home as much as possible, only go out for essential reasons, maintain physical distancing and practise good hand hygiene.

