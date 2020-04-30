Regina says ‘no’ to mandatory bike helmets for city’s cyclists

Send this page to someone via email

Bike helmets will not become mandatory for Regina cyclists who ride in the city.

Coun. Bob Hawkins had spearheaded a campaign to make helmets mandatory to protect riders from head injuries, but he failed to gain support from council.

The bylaw would have allowed Regina police to ticket cyclists $29 if they weren’t wearing a helmet.

Coun. Jerry Flegel, who voted against the bylaw, said it would not be a good use of resources when the city has “a shortage of police officers.”

“I for sure don’t want a $100,000 police officer running down a $29 ticket, then our administration has to chase down that $29 ticket because they said they’re not going to pay it,” Flegel said.

“It’ll probably end up costing us $400 to give them a $29 ticket… I don’t see that as a plus for Regina.” Tweet This

Coun. Lori Bresciani citing timing in her decision to vote against the bylaw.

“We are in a pandemic. We are in a time where we actually want people to go out and cycle and get exercise,” Bresciani said.

Council agreed it would be more appropriate to educate the public on bike safety.

“I don’t think you start to change people’s minds with a bylaw, I think the bylaw comes later and education comes first,” said Coun. Barbara Young.

Regina says they will create a public awareness campaign on the safety of cycling while encouraging residents to wear a helmet.

Additionally, the city will look into requiring motorists to give at least a one-metre gap when passing a cyclist.

In the meantime, council acknowledged they need to be investing in more bike infrastructure.

“We need bike lanes, infrastructure more than we need a bylaw right now,” Young said.

“That’s the next conversation,” Bresciani agreed. “That’s where we need to put some of the dollars — and that’s connecting the pathways for families to get on paths.”

