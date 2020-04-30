A year after Victoria’s Plaza Hotel fire, investigation into arson and missing caretaker stalled

Send this page to someone via email

Police say their investigation into a May 2019 fire that gutted a historic Victoria hotel is at an impasse.

Police said Thursday that “they have exhausted all investigative avenues into the arson” which destroyed the Plaza Hotel located in the 600-block of Pandora Avenue.

“There are currently no new leads to pursue,” Victoria police said in a statement.

The fire ripped through the five-storey building on the morning of May 6, 2019, and investigators later deemed it an arson.

Hotel caretaker Michael Draeger was reported missing following the fire, and is still unaccounted for, leading investigators to believe he may have died in the fire. His file remains an open and active investigation, police say.

Police have renewed calls for information from the public about the fire and the whereabouts of Draeger. Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

