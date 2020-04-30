London, Ont. police lay sex assault charge against man offering massage therapy

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., have laid a sexual assault charge against a 56-year-old man in connection with an incident that occurred a year ago.

According to police, a then-30-year-old woman began massage therapy and reflexology treatments in January 2019 at a London-based business, ‘Healing by Design,’ operated by the suspect.

Police say the victim reported she was sexually assaulted while at a scheduled massage therapy session on March 6, 2019.

She reportedly contacted police on Dec. 22, 2019 and an investigation was then launched.

On Thurs., April 30, 2020, police announced that a 56-year-old man was arrested earlier in the week and has been charged with one count of sexual assault. He’s due in court July 28.

Police ask anyone “with information in relation to this incident or similar incidents” to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim, London police offer online information.



Additional information, community resources and support are also available here.