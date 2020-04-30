Conservation officers relocate moose on the loose in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Two unexpected visitors went for a morning stroll in the suburbs of Saskatoon Thursday morning. A couple of young moose were seen on residential streets in the city’s northeast end.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan (WRSOS) received a call on their emergency line from someone following the wild animals on McOrmond Drive, concerned about their safety.

From there, conservation officers safely moved the moose outside of the city.

“They always try to get them out of town as soon as possible. Those neighborhoods are encroaching on wide open spaces,” WRSOS president Bonnie Dell said.

READ MORE: Castle Butte closed April and May for calving season

Dell’s expecting to see more wildlife in Saskatoon because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a bit quieter right now. I think we’re going to see more and more wildlife coming into the city.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

WRSOS has also been keeping a lookout on a family of foxes living along the Meewasin trail who have gotten used to being around people.

Dell said it’s important not to feed wildlife and leave them alone. She said the biggest concern is their proximity to dogs.

WRSOS recently received a call from someone whose dog got loose from their leash.

“They chased the mother fox into traffic on Spadina Crescent. She, unfortunately, broke her leg,” Dell said.

READ MORE: Some Saskatchewan businesses wary about reopening due to coronavirus safety concerns

If you see unusual wildlife or animals in distress, Dell said the best thing to do is call WRSOS’s emergency phone line at 306-242-7177.

1:49 Crows living happy life in Rosthern, Sask. home Crows living happy life in Rosthern, Sask. home