Arson suspect now charged with fraud in Wellington County: OPP

Wellington County OPP say a man charged with arson following a fire at a campground north of Guelph, Ont., is now being accused of fraud as well.

OPP announced on Thursday that 42-year-old Michael Kennedy was charged with several offences including two counts of fraud over $5,000.

It comes just days after he was arrested in connection to a fire that was intentionally set at the Highland Pines Campground in the community of Belwood on April 25.

Police said they had been investigating the fraud since September 2019 and added that it had been going on for several months.

OPP didn’t name the business where the fraud had occurred but said it was on Wellington Road 19, which is also where the campground is located and where Kennedy is a former employee.

The campground fire caused $150,000 in damage, specifically to a shed, excavator, loader, dump truck and a bulldozer.

Kennedy was charged with arson and trespassing in connection to the fire.

He’s expected to make a court appearance in July.