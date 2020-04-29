Menu

Crime

Former employee charged after fire set at business north of Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 1:49 pm
An OPP detachment sign.
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say charges have been laid against a former employee following a fire at a campground north of Guelph.

Emergency crews were called to Highland Pines Campground in the community of Belwood on Saturday at around 2:30 a.m.

OPP said a witness reported hearing explosions and seeing large flames coming from the campground.

No one was injured but $150,000 in damages to a shed, excavator, loader, dump truck and bulldozer were reported.

The Office of the Fire Marshal was contacted and after an investigation, the OPP announced charges against a 42-year-old man from Niagara Falls on Wednesday.

Michael Kennedy has been charged with arson and trespassing. Police confirmed Kennedy is a former employee of Highland Pines Campground.

