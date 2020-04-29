Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man reportedly stabbed while trying to sell jewelry: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 11:00 am
Guelph police say a man trying to sell jewelry was stabbed on Tuesday.
Guelph police say a man trying to sell jewelry was stabbed on Tuesday. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a man was reportedly stabbed in the back of the head while trying to sell jewelry on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police news release, the 45-year-old was trying to sell the merchandise to a man on Fife Road, but he refused, and a fight ensued.

READ MORE: Photos released after Guelph home was tagged with graffiti twice

Police said the jeweller was then stabbed in the back of the head with a metal object before the two men went their separate ways.

The victim suffered two minor cuts to the back of his head and was treated by paramedics, police said.

Guelph police have received a number of reports recently about fraudulent jewelry sales in the city, but it’s not known if this incident was related.

Story continues below advertisement

Const. Kyle Grant said residents should always keep their own safety in mind when approached by a stranger, but not to escalate the situation.

“Walk away and call the police,” he said.

READ MORE: Thousands of dollars in property stolen from 3 Guelph schools

Police said they want to speak with the other man involved.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7417. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingGuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph stabbingGuelph police jewelry stabbingJewelry saleJewelry sale stabbing
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.