Man reportedly stabbed while trying to sell jewelry: Guelph police

Guelph police say a man was reportedly stabbed in the back of the head while trying to sell jewelry on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police news release, the 45-year-old was trying to sell the merchandise to a man on Fife Road, but he refused, and a fight ensued.

Police said the jeweller was then stabbed in the back of the head with a metal object before the two men went their separate ways.

The victim suffered two minor cuts to the back of his head and was treated by paramedics, police said.

Guelph police have received a number of reports recently about fraudulent jewelry sales in the city, but it’s not known if this incident was related.

Const. Kyle Grant said residents should always keep their own safety in mind when approached by a stranger, but not to escalate the situation.

“Walk away and call the police,” he said.

Police said they want to speak with the other man involved.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7417. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.