Calgarians offer support amid COVID-19 pandemic with #3Things4Neighbours campaign

Calgarians are taking to social media to support their neighbours amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the #3Things4Neighbours campaign.

In March, Calgary business owner, Usman Tahir Jutt created the campaign as a way to give back to his community.

“Albertans are no strangers to crisis. We saw in Fort McMurray during the devastating wildfires and in Calgary during the awful floods, the communities banded together and people were empowered through simple acts of kindness to come together and help each other,” Jutt said in a news release on Thursday.

“I wanted to encourage Calgarians to do the same in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.” Tweet This

Over the last month, the movement has gained traction on Twitter, with many local businesses and community members offering their support to through social media.

This is a great example of a simple gesture that makes someone’s day. We may not be able to shake hands for a few weeks, or even months. But it’s more important than ever we reach out a metaphorical hand to our neighbours! #yyc #3Things4Neighbours https://t.co/cw3cvoeUkt — Usman Tahir Jutt (@usmantahirjutt) March 19, 2020

One of those organizations is the Calgary Firefighters Association.

“What are you going to do for your neighbours? They don’t have to be big, sometimes small gestures have big impacts,” the organization tweeted on Tuesday.

“Calgary Firefighters are going to commit to #3Things4Neighbours.”

What are you going to do for your Neighbours? They don’t have to be big, sometimes small gestures have big impacts. Calgary Firefighters are going to commit to #3Things4Neighbours. Please join in and tell us what are you going to do. #yyc #community #weareallinthistogether pic.twitter.com/4EwCU6fQIv — Calgary Firefighters Association (@CGYFireFighters) April 28, 2020

Sandstone MacEwan, a community organization in northwest Calgary also joined the movement, offering three tips on how Calgarians can help their neighbours amid the pandemic.

“Have youth make DIY Soap, place in baggies and deliver to neighbours’ doorsteps,” the organization tweeted.

“Offer to shovel a driveway or do a grocery pick up. There’re endless ideas to help your neighbours.”

#3Things4Neighbours

1. Organize a neighbourhood snow art challenge using all this new snow

2. Have youth make DIY Soap, place in baggies and deliver to neighbours door step

3. Offer to shovel a driveway or do a grocery pick up

There're endless ideas to help your neighbours!!! pic.twitter.com/Apd2TXrpkx — Sandstone MacEwan (@sandstonemac) March 31, 2020

Jutt said this week, he’s focusing on reaching out to vulnerable populations, connecting with friends and offering to pick up groceries for others when making trips to the store.

He’s also encouraging Calgarians to think of their own ways they can offer support to their neighbours amid the pandemic. He noted that something as small as checking in on friends and family can help brighten their day.

“Start by choosing three things, then share them on social media, and encourage others to do the same,” Jutt said.

“We’ve got to rally together to create a Calgary that we can all be proud of.” Tweet This