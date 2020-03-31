Organization supports Calgary artists with disabilities amid COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force facility closures across the city, one Calgary organization hopes to keep the passion for art alive among artists with disabilities in Calgary.

Indefinite Arts Centre has promised to deliver more than 300 “artists kits” to all its members so they can continue to create from home.

The Centre is a disability arts organization that works to deliver a range of programs and supports for artists in the community.

“Though our artists now remain at home, our centre’s mandate remains the same — to provide our artists with all the tools, supports and inspiration they need so they can continue to be the amazing artists they are,” CEO Jung-Suk Ryu said.

The centre will also offer a variety of online programs to its members, including four online sessions a day where participants can speak with facilitators.

Instructional guides, videos and artist prompts will also be uploaded online, along with studio tour sessions, to help members create their own artistic spaces in their homes.

Ryu said the centre has become a place many members feel at home — making the closure hard for those involved.

“We understand that these are incredibly challenging times for our artists,” Ryu said.

“Through regular access to our centre [prior to the pandemic], many have come out of isolation and have become incredibly engaged members of our communities.”

Ryu and other staff members will be hand-delivering the artist kits to members starting April 6.