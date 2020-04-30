Rose McGowan calls Democratic Party a ‘cult’ amid Joe Biden sexual assault allegations

Rose McGowan has referred to the Democratic Party as a “cult” following the sexual assault allegations against presidential candidate Joe Biden.
McGowan is speaking out against Democratic frontrunner Biden, specifically in regard to the 1993 assault allegation from his former staffer Tara Reade, who came forward with her allegation last month.
McGowan posted a teary-eyed selfie on Twitter and captioned it, “I’m really sad, and I’m really tired. I normally share thoughts, but tonight it’s emotion.”
In the text accompanying the post, the 46-year-old actor said she “used to be a proud Democrat” and she “used to be a proud American.”
“I would have died for this damned country & its ideals. I was raised to be a proud Democrat. When my youngest brother graduated as a fighter pilot at the Air Force academy, I wore a Vote John Kerry pin (lol,) got into verbal altercations with big men who were mad I was a Democrat,” she wrote.
“I thought democracy meant I had a right to choose those who lined up with my value system. But what if there’s no one? Now I know too much. And I feel really quite a sense of loss tonight.
“I am not a cynical person, but America goddamn. Republicans have always been painted as the bad guys, and I’ve always seen them more as a cult, but now I realize so are the democrats and the media. Macro and Micro.
“This is deeper than a cover-up. And I’m sad because there’s death around all corners & shadows in the daytime. It hurts.
“Now I know too much and I feel really quite a sense of loss.”
In early April, McGowan called out former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano over her support for Biden, the subject of a recently surfaced sexual assault accusation.
Both McGowan and Milano have been outspoken regarding the #MeToo movement — opening the door for any unspoken sexual assault victims to come forward without being judged or harassed — and were active voices in bringing down serial sexual assaulters like Harvey Weinstein.
Milano, 47, recently addressed her endorsement of Democratic frontrunner Biden and McGowan called her a “fraud.”
—With files from Global News’ Meaghan Wray
