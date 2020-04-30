Menu

Crime

Man found with gunshot wounds in Toronto’s north end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 1:02 pm
Updated April 30, 2020 1:50 pm
Toronto police on scene of a shooting near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West on April 30, 2020.
Toronto police on scene of a shooting near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West on April 30, 2020. John Hanley / Global News

Toronto police say a man has been found with gunshot wounds in the city’s north end on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West at around 12:18 p.m., for reports of a shooting.

Police said a man in a car was armed with a gun and a knife and that officers were involved in the shooting.

The extent of the man’s injuries is not yet known.

Toronto paramedics said they did not transport the victim.

Police said the investigation into the mid-day shooting is ongoing.

There is no suspect description available.

More to come.

Police on scene.
Police on scene. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

