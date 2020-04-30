Man found with gunshot wounds in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been found with gunshot wounds in the city’s north end on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West at around 12:18 p.m., for reports of a shooting.

Police said a man in a car was armed with a gun and a knife and that officers were involved in the shooting.

The extent of the man’s injuries is not yet known.

Toronto paramedics said they did not transport the victim.

Police said the investigation into the mid-day shooting is ongoing.

There is no suspect description available.

More to come.

Police on scene. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

PERSON WITH A GUN: (UPDATE)

Finch Ave W + Oakdale Rd

– Reports of male in car armed with gun and knife

– Officers involved in a shooting

– Male was transported to hospital

– Will update#GO812913

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 30, 2020