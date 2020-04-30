‘Wipeout’ returning to TV as TBS reboots obstacle reality show

Send this page to someone via email

One of TV’s favourite obstacle course is coming back with Wipeout returning.

TBS has ordered a 20-episode run for the reboot of Wipeout, the obstacle course reality competition that originally aired between 2008 and 2014.

“The re-imagined series will feature new format twists and elements that will push contestants’ athleticism and willpower to even greater extremes, all while delivering some pretty epic fails,” according to a TBS press release.

TBS says that “each game has been designed into three rounds and now features a jaw-dropping, three-stage, obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to further challenge, and wear out, the stamina of the competitors.”

The Wipeout reboot will also include the signature red balls.

The wait is over: #Wipeout is bouncing back with all new fails, falls and big red balls! The heart-pumping and hysterical series is coming soon to @TBSNetwork! Apply now: https://t.co/b1JknM2EcD pic.twitter.com/SoQvnOpvQq — Wipeout (@Wipeout) April 29, 2020

Wipeout creator Matt Kunitz is returning to oversee the new version of the show.

The original Wipeout aired for seven seasons from 2008 until 2014 on ABC with John Anderson and John Henson as hosts with correspondent Jill Wagner, who was later replaced by Vanessa Lachey.

Wipeout was adapted in more than 30 territories, such as Wipeout Canada, followed by many spin-offs and specials.

Endemol Shine North America is the studio behind Wipeout.

Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé and Kevin Wehrenberg are executive producers with original producer Kunitz.

“This show has truly become a global phenomenon and its popularity has continued to grow over the last decade with a new generation of viewers,” said Levy, who is president of unscripted and scripted TV at Endemol Shine North America. “We have some really unique, fun new twists planned for this version and we can’t wait to get into production.”

The Wipeout revival is currently casting for brave contestants to take on the obstacle course and win a $25,000 cash prize.

Contestants must be a legal U.S. resident, over the age of 18, and a resident of Southern California area and available to shoot in Los Angeles for approximately three non-consecutive days during the filming period.

Got what it takes to conquer the #Wipeout course? Don’t miss your chance to be part of America’s most epic competition! Apply now: https://t.co/dNkWPHrvo7 pic.twitter.com/1gvQoNnOJZ — Wipeout (@Wipeout) April 30, 2020

It’s currently unclear when the new Wipeout will air.