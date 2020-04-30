Guelph man’s ankle bracelet removed after release from custody: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are looking for a 25-year-old man after he allegedly removed his ankle bracelet after being released from custody in March.

Tanner Mitchell was released by the Ontario Court of Justice on March 25 while facing drug trafficking and weapon charges.

The conditions of his release were that he remain in his home and wear an ankle bracelet at all times.

Police said they were notified at 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday that the ankle bracelet was removed and it was later found by officers in two pieces near Elizabeth Street and York Road.

Mitchell is currently wanted for failing to comply with his release orders and breaching probation.

He was previously released on probation in August 2018 on charges of drug possession, breaching weapons prohibition and possession of stolen property.

Police say anyone who sees Mitchell should not approach him and call Guelph police immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7483.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

