Victim in serious condition after drive-by shooting in Toronto’s east end

A male victim is in serious condition after a drive-by shooting in east-end Toronto, officials say.

A Toronto police spokesperson said emergency crews were called to a residential area near Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive, west of Victoria Park Avenue, just before 7:45 p.m.

The spokesperson said residents reported a drive-by shooting.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the patient was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a suspect was subsequently arrested and a gun was found.

Multiple other suspects are still wanted and they reportedly left the area in a white SUV.

