Crime

Victim in serious condition after drive-by shooting in Toronto’s east end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 9:05 pm
Updated April 29, 2020 9:06 pm
The shootng happened just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
The shootng happened just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A male victim is in serious condition after a drive-by shooting in east-end Toronto, officials say.

A Toronto police spokesperson said emergency crews were called to a residential area near Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive, west of Victoria Park Avenue, just before 7:45 p.m.

The spokesperson said residents reported a drive-by shooting.

READ MORE: East-end Toronto shooting that left 1 dead and 1 injured was gang related, police say

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the patient was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a suspect was subsequently arrested and a gun was found.

Multiple other suspects are still wanted and they reportedly left the area in a white SUV.

