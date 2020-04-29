Premier again extends B.C.’s state of emergency under COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s premier has extended the provincial state of emergency a third time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now until May 12.

John Horgan told reporters on Wednesday that the province will unveil a plan next week to start easing restrictions that were put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The plan is expected to be done in phases as the province slowly reactivates part of the economy, with a focus on getting the health-care system up and running again first.

A date is also expected for a full return of kids to school.

