Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Politics

Premier again extends B.C.’s state of emergency under COVID-19

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 3:43 pm
Updated April 29, 2020 6:36 pm
WATCH: B.C. Premier John Horgan will hold his weekly provincial update at 1:15 p.m. PT

B.C.’s premier has extended the provincial state of emergency a third time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now until May 12.

John Horgan told reporters on Wednesday that the province will unveil a plan next week to start easing restrictions that were put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The plan is expected to be done in phases as the province slowly reactivates part of the economy, with a focus on getting the health-care system up and running again first.

A date is also expected for a full return of kids to school.

More to come

READ MORE: B.C. premier extends COVID-19 state of emergency, offers few details on future

