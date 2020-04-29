That’s bananas: Man in gorilla costume charged with burglary

Send this page to someone via email

One man’s gorilla costume was a decent disguise, but he couldn’t put one past Tennessee authorities.

A Mt. Juliet, Tenn., man was arrested after reportedly breaking into a home dressed as a gorilla, scaring a six-year-old girl in the residence.

Officers responded to a call at around 2 p.m. on Sunday with reports of a man in their backyard. The residents soon realized the suspect had just been inside their home, WKRN-TV reports.

A Mt. Juliet Police Department photo shows the suspect dressed in what appears to be a monkey costume, pressed against a cop car and surrounded by police officers.

The department’s news release says the man ran from officials at first, but was eventually located by officers nearby.

Per the broadcast station, the man told cops that he thought he actually entered the wrong home.

Richard Muzick, 31, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated burglary, WZTV says. He was booked in the Wilson County Jail.

