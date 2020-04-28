Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged after coughing on officers, claiming to have coronavirus: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 28, 2020 4:11 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. .
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. . Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police have laid four charges, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer, after police say a Guelph man purposefully coughed on officers and claimed to have coronavirus while attempting to resist arrest for breach of recognizance.

According to police, officers were called to a disturbance outside a residence on Stuart Street, northeast of Adelaide and Quebec streets, at roughly 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Stratford police investigating alleged COVID-19 coughing incident as an assault

Police say the suspect was arrested for breach of recognizance, but during his arrest he began to struggle with officers.

“He intentionally began coughing in the direction of the officers’ faces, stating he had the coronavirus,” a police release stated.

“While being placed in the back of the police cruiser, the man kicked in the direction of police.”

One officer sustained minor injuries in the incident.

A Guelph man, 57, has been charged with resisting arrest, failing to comply with release conditions, and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

