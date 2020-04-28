Calgary meth-impaired driver gets 6 years for killing Manitoba boy in hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday for a fatal meth-impaired hit-and-run that killed a Manitoba boy in August 2018.

Justin Joseph Little, 30, appeared via CCTV, wearing a face mask around his neck and glasses over his shaved head, in a Winnipeg courtroom following new social distancing protocols as his sentence was handed down.

Little pleaded guilty to several charges last fall, including impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene.

Ben Harris, 15, was killed in the hit-and-run.

“I guess one of the questions is, was justice served here?” John Harris, the 15-year-old’s father, asked after the hearing.

Court heard Ben Harris and his friend were walking their bikes near Donald Road and Highway 9 RM of St. Andrews when they were struck by a stolen vehicle being driven by Little, who was high on meth.

Ben Harris died while his friend was injured but survived.

Little, who was already out on bail for unrelated charges, was found a short time later hiding in another vehicle.

With credit for time already served, Little has 40 months remaining in his sentence.

“We’ve seen disorganization in the justice system,” John Harris said. “This guy is a repeat offender and we see the disorganization is leading people getting hurt and we lost our son.”

Ben Harris had a bright future and loved to play the guitar, his father said.

The family has since organized a music scholarship in his name using GoFundMe, called Ben’s Guitar Award.

The first award for $2,000 will be handed out this summer at Lord Selkirk Regional Comprehensive Secondary School.

John Harris said the scholarship will continue in remembrance of his son.

“He was just a very happy guy with a very bright future. Our family is destroyed.”