Coronavirus testing available for Okanagan pets

Okanagan cats, dogs and ferrets can now be tested for COVID-19 if they meet certain criteria.

Pets living in a home with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 can qualify for testing, said Dr. Moshe Oz, a veterinarian at the Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital.

“Or if the dog or cat or ferret shows clinical signs of COVID-19,” he said.

“Or if they show any kind of clinical or respiratory signs, and I try to rule out other causes, and I can’t find other causes, then I can check for COVID-19.”

A test costs about $200 and is the responsibility of the pet owner, he added.

Oz said a swab will be taken if the pet is showing respiratory symptoms.

However, if the problem appears to be gastrointestinal, a stool sample will be tested, he added.

According to the U.S. Centre for Disease Control, two pet cats in New York have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are still no reported cases of the virus in animals in Canada.

Test results take approximately one to three days, Oz said.

The BC Centre for Disease Control recommends that individuals infected with COVID-19 should limit contact with their pets during their illness.

