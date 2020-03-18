Dolphins return to Italy’s coast amid coronavirus lockdown: ‘Nature just hit the reset button’

Send this page to someone via email

Amid the bad news following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, some things happen to be looking up in Italy.

Wildlife that typically kept away from the Italian coast and Venice canal appears to have returned, thanks to a lack of tourism and docking cruise ships.

People have taken to Twitter to share videos and photos of nature “doing a hard reset,” as one Twitter user, @b8taFPS, put it.

“Venice hasn’t seen clear canal water in a very long time,” they wrote. “Dolphins showing up, too.

“Nature just hit the reset button on us.”

A collage shows footage of two dolphins swimming in an Italian port, as well as Venice canal waters running clear for the first time in a long time, thanks to a decrease in water-vehicle pollution.

The dolphins, Esquire reports, were spotted swimming by the port of Cagliari, which is the capital city of the Italian island of Sardinia.

Venice hasn't seen clear canal water in a very long time. Dolphins showing up too. Nature just hit the reset button on us pic.twitter.com/RzqOq8ftCj — Gianluca De Santis (@b8taFPS) March 17, 2020

W Magazine points out that dolphins have only very rarely been spotted in the Venetian Lagoon, but multiple people have reported seeing them around Italy.

Some Twitter users have been sharing photos of swans populating canals around the country, implying that they weren’t there before.

Twitter user @ikaveri shared photos of the stunning sight, writing: “The first are visible, the swans returned.”

Here's an unexpected side effect of the pandemic – the water's flowing through the canals of Venice is clear for the first time in forever. The fish are visible, the swans returned. pic.twitter.com/2egMGhJs7f — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) March 16, 2020

While a beautiful sight, one Twitter user, claiming to be from where the pictures were taken, says it’s not uncommon to see swans there.

“You actually posted a photograph of my hometown, Burano, the swans live in the lagoon and have actually been there for over 20 years and have never actually left,” they tweeted.

“People feed them in the spring so they roam the lagoon with their cignets and you can often see the fish.”

Boars are coming out to play, too.

Another Twitter user, @Cosodelirante, shared four images from his hometown of Cagliari.

“Ducks in the fountains in Rome, Venice canals have now clean water full of fishes. Air pollution dropped,” they wrote. “Nature is reclaiming its spaces during quarantine in Italy.”

One photo shows a dolphin at the port, while another shows a boar munching on something in the middle of the street.

Boars in the middle of my hometown, dolphins in the port of Cagliari, ducks in the fountains in Rome, Venice canals have now clean water full of fishes. Air pollution dropped. Nature is reclaiming its spaces during quarantine in Italy. #COVID19 #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/dr6QILfF9V — Francesco Delrio (@Cosodelirante) March 15, 2020

@CBobRobinson, another social media user, shared a stunning video of a dolphin rolling around in the water of an Italian port.

“Dolphins are returning to the coast of Italy now that cruise ships and other human activity have halted,” they tweeted.

Dolphins are returning to the coast of Italy now that cruise ships and other human activity have halted pic.twitter.com/jRSaLmalN9 — Chris Robison | 👨🏻‍💻.eth (@CBobRobison) March 17, 2020

While animals returning to their natural spaces has been a welcome reprieve, Italy is still struggling immensely under the pressure of COVID-19.

In the past three weeks, 1,135 people have required intensive care in Lombardy, the region in northern Italy hit hardest by the rapidly-spreading virus.

However, Lombardy only has 800 intensive care beds, head of intensive care at Milan’s Policlinico Hospital Giacomo Grasselli said, according to Channel News Asia.

Italy's death toll has risen to 2,503 in the past 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases has increased to 31,506 from a previous 27,980.

—

