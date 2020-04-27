Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

Infant dies in highway crash on Okanagan Connector

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 7:11 pm
RCMP are asking for any witnesses to come forward as they investigate a crash on the Okanagan Connector that claimed the life of an infant over the weekend.
RCMP are asking for any witnesses to come forward as they investigate a crash on the Okanagan Connector that claimed the life of an infant over the weekend. File / Global News

An infant from the Lower Mainland was killed in a single-vehicle crash last weekend on the Okanagan Connector, police say.

An eastbound SUV with a young family left the road and flipped, ejecting the couple’s infant son, around 11 a.m. on Saturday, just west of Loon Lake Road outside of Merritt.

Highway 97C was closed for several hours as a result.

READ MORE: Police officer, man injured in Sicamous, B.C., incident, police watchdog notified

Both parents were hurt, but RCMP were not able to comment on the extent of their injuries.

They were both wearing their seatbelts, police added, and the infant was secured in a proper child seat.

READ MORE: ‘They will get tickets’: B.C. solicitor general warns excessive speeders about taking advantage of open roads

The road and weather conditions were reported as good at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the RCMP.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Car crashBaby dies in car crash on Okanagan ConnectorCrash on Highway 97COkanagan Connector crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.