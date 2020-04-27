Infant dies in highway crash on Okanagan Connector

Send this page to someone via email

An infant from the Lower Mainland was killed in a single-vehicle crash last weekend on the Okanagan Connector, police say.

An eastbound SUV with a young family left the road and flipped, ejecting the couple’s infant son, around 11 a.m. on Saturday, just west of Loon Lake Road outside of Merritt.

Highway 97C was closed for several hours as a result.

Both parents were hurt, but RCMP were not able to comment on the extent of their injuries.

They were both wearing their seatbelts, police added, and the infant was secured in a proper child seat.

The road and weather conditions were reported as good at the time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the RCMP.