Entertainment

Evanescence announces 1st original album in 9 years, releases single

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 4:45 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Evanescence's latest single, 'Wasted On You'

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, American rock band Evanescence have just announced their highly-anticipated fifth studio album.

Though The Bitter Truth will be the band’s first album since 2017’s Synthesis, it will be their first in nine years to feature new and original material.

“We promised you a new album in 2020 and we won’t let anything stop us,” wrote the Bring Me to Life rockers in a statement earlier this month.

“We are proud to begin sharing our new album, The Bitter Truth, with you, one piece at a time,” they added.

Luckily for fans, Wasted On You was released as the record’s lead single on Friday. It serves as Evanescence’s first release since their 2019 cover of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 smash hit, The Chain.

The eerie, four-minute, 30-second track was accompanied by a music video shot from the comfort of each of the band member’s own homes during the height of the self-isolation era.

With the power of five iPhones and FaceTime, director P.R. Brown was able to successfully orchestrate the at-home music video, according to the band’s Twitter account.

Despite the upcoming album being kept a secret no more, Evanescence has not yet confirmed when it will be released, its tracklist or how many songs it will feature — only its artwork has been shared.

Amy Lee of Evanescence performs at Heavy Montreal at Parc Jean-Drapeau on July 27, 2019 in Montreal.
Amy Lee of Evanescence performs at Heavy Montreal at Parc Jean-Drapeau on July 27, 2019 in Montreal. Mark Horton/Getty Images

Wasted On You is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Album updates, tour listings and additional information can be found through Evanescence’s official website.

