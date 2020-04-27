Menu

Crime

Vernon physio’s registration cancelled following guilty plea to nine sex assaults

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 4:12 pm
Stephen Witvoet has been stripped of his registration with the B.C. College of Physiotherapists following a sexual assault conviction. .
Stephen Witvoet has been stripped of his registration with the B.C. College of Physiotherapists following a sexual assault conviction. . Contributed

The College of Physical Therapists of B.C. has cancelled the registration of a Vernon physiotherapist after he was convicted of sexual assault.

Last October, Stephen Witvoet, 47, pleaded guilty to nine charges of sex assault involving nine different complainants.

READ MORE: Vernon physiotherapist enters guilty pleas in sexual assault case

The assaults occurred between 2009 and 2016.

According to an agreement with the college, Witvoet’s registration is immediately cancelled and he is banned from applying for reinstatement for four years.

READ MORE: RCMP seeking potential victims in Vernon physiotherapist investigation

Should he reapply, he would be banned from treating female patients and from engaging in a solo practice without the supervision of other college registrants.

Witvoet was originally charged with 16 counts of sex assault but pleaded guilty to assaulting nine female patients while providing physical therapy services to them. The remaining charges were stayed.

Story continues below advertisement

He was scheduled to be sentenced on March 30, but the B.C Prosecution Service said the matter was adjourned to June 29 to set a new date for the hearing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.


Stephen WitvoetVernon PhysiotherapistCollege of Physiotherapists of British ColumbiaPhysiotherapist not allowed to treat female patientsPhysiotherapist pleads guilty to sexual assault
