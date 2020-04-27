Dirt bike driver dies following 2-vehicle crash in Tay Township: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old dirt bike driver passed away from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash last week in Tay Township, Ont., Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

Nicholas Laramey passed away Sunday following a serious crash at Talbot Street and Third Avenue on Thursday that involved a small dirt bike and a pick-up truck, police say.

When officers arrived at the scene, the dirt bike was on fire, according to police.

Laramey was transported to a local hospital but was subsequently sent to a Toronto-area hospital for treatment of his injuries, OPP say.

The investigation is ongoing and a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Police say no charges have been laid at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.