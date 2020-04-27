Saint John Police release bus photos as search for missing man continues

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saint John have provided some more information about the case of a missing man.

James Garnett, 69, hasn’t been seen since April 1.

Police have released surveillance photos showing Garnett on a Saint John Transit bus that night. He exited on to Douglas Avenue near Reversing Falls Bridge.

He was wearing a dark toque, glasses, a dark jacket, jeans and black boots.

Police are asking anyone with information on Garnett’s whereabouts to come forward.

“We’ve been working with Mr. Garnett’s daughter who was able to come home from Calgary,” said Saint John Police Force spokesperson Jim Hennessy.”

“As you can imagine she and the rest of the family are very concerned and any information is helpful as we continue the search for Mr. Garnett.”

Earlier this month police and a ground search and rescue team searched part of the city’s uptown in an effort to find the missing man.