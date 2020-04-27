Menu

Canada

Missing New Westminster, B.C., mother Nirla Sharma found dead

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 1:28 pm
Updated April 27, 2020 1:32 pm
Search for missing New Westminster woman continues
(Aired Feb. 27, 2020) The major crimes unit has been called into help find New Westminster missing mother, Nirla Sharma. Nadia Stewart reports.

Missing New Westminster, B.C., mother Nirla Sharma has been found dead.

Sharma, 44, was last seen Feb. 23 when she went to bed at her home in the 300 block of Lawrence Street in the Queensborough area.

A family member reports hearing the front door chime around 4 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.

On April 26 at approximately 4 p.m., Burnaby RCMP contacted the New Westminster Police Department after reports that a deceased person was found along the shoreline of the Fraser River bordering New Westminster and Burnaby.

READ MORE: Major Crimes Unit called in to help finding missing New West mother Nirla Sharma

Investigators believe the deceased person is Sharma.

“This is a tragic conclusion in the search for Mrs. Sharma. At this time, there is no evidence of foul play, but the cause of death is yet to be determined,” Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The New Westminster police victim assistance unit is providing support to the family during this very difficult and sad time. We would like to thank the public for their efforts and assistance, and we understand that this news is difficult for everyone.”

New Westminster police’s major crime unit detectives will work with the B.C. Coroner Service in the coming days to determine the cause of death.

READ MORE: ‘This isn’t like her at all’: Search and rescue joins hunt for missing Queensborough mom

— With files from CKNW’s Robyn Crawford

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
