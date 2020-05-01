On the Radar: Our May entertainment picks

Send this page to someone via email

Welcome to On the Radar, your monthly reminder of what’s coming down the pike in the world of entertainment.

We’ve got the latest TV shows, movies, books and more — all coming out in May.

Take a look and see what’s up this month.

TV

Hollywood (Netflix)

Release date: Friday, May 1

Hollywood, a new limited series by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

Story continues below advertisement

Hollywood stars David Corenswet as Jack, Darren Criss as Raymond, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone as Avis, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello as Dick, and Maude Apatow as Henrietta.

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Release date: Sunday, May 3

1:20 Season 4 of ‘Rick and Morty’ returns May 3 Season 4 of ‘Rick and Morty’ returns May 3

Rick and Morty‘s Season 4 Part 2 premiere airs on Adult Swim on May 3. Never Ricking Morty (Season 4, Episode 6) marks Rick and Morty’s fourth midseason premiere. It airs this Sunday, May 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim — which can be streamed through the new STACKTV channel on Amazon Prime Video. The following episodes of Season 4 will air until the May 31st finale.

Married to Medicine LA (Slice and hayu Canada)

Release date: Sunday, May 3 at at 9 p.m. ET/PT and May 4 on hayu Canada

Married to Medicine Los Angeles give viewers a look into the elite and fast paced lives of five successful women, including doctors and doctor’s wives living in Los Angeles.

Story continues below advertisement

With an incredibly small and exclusive African-American medical community to lean on, these women share a special bond. However, when circles are this tight, it’s only a matter of time before paths and personalities collide.

A Confession (BritBox)

Release date: Tuesday, May 12

After a night out with friends, 22-year-old Sian O’Callaghan disappeared. When her worried boyfriend reports her missing, Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher, played by Martin Freeman, begins to piece together her last movements.

Believing Sian may still be alive and being held somewhere against her will, Fulcher initiates an urgent full-scale search operation which leaves him at the crux of a life-changing choice between following police protocol and catching a killer.

Story continues below advertisement

White Lines (Netflix)

Release date: Friday, May 15

In a new series from the creator of Money Heist, the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered 20 years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza. When his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened, her investigation leads her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge.

The Great (Amazon Prime Video)

Release date: Saturday, May 16

Satirical, comedic drama, The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult premieres on Prime Video, May 16. The series follows the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history.

Story continues below advertisement

Homecoming (Amazon Prime Video)

Release date: Friday, May 22

The second season of Amazon Prime’s Homecoming finds Janelle Monáe stepping into the lead role to join Stephan James’ Walter Cruz as the mysteries revealed during the first season continue to grow.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (hayu Canada)

Release date: Wednesday, May 27 on hayu Canada

Returning for season 12 are agents Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, James Harris and David Parnes. Making his mark on both coasts, Fredrik Eklund of Million Dollar Listing New York stirs up major drama between the agents with his LA arrival.

Story continues below advertisement

Love Life (HBO Max)

Release date: Wednesday, May 27

Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick, is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.

Space Force (Netflix)

Release date: Friday, May 29

Steve Carell stars in ‘Space Force’ a workplace comedy set to debut on Netflix, May 29, 2020. (Netflix) Netflix

Steve Carell stars in Space Force as General Mark Naird, a decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force. He finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. armed forces. Lisa Kudrow plays Maggie, wife of General Naird. Other castmates include John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

Movies

All Day and A Night (Netflix)

Release date: Friday, May 1

While serving life in prison, a young man looks back at the people, the circumstances and the system that set him on the path toward his crime. All Day and A Night stars Jeffrey Wright, Ashton Sanders and Regina Taylor.

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)

Release date: Tuesday, May 5

Jerry Seinfeld finds himself in a precarious situation as he’s preparing to go on stage for his new stand-up special. 23 Hours to Kill, the all-new stand-up special from comedy legend, marks Seinfeld’s first original special since 1998.

Story continues below advertisement

Becoming (Netflix)

Release date: Wednesday, May 6

Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.

The Wrong Missy (Netflix)

Release date: Friday, May 8

When Tim Morris (David Spade) meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat on an island resort. However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, he learns too late that he’s been texting The Wrong Missy.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lovebirds (Netflix)

Release date: Friday, May 22

A couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in the relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme — and hilarious — circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Music Releases

JoJo, good to know

Release date: Friday, May 1

Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

Release date: Friday, May 8

Kota The Friend, EVERYTHING

Release date: Friday, May 15

Diplo, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil

Release date: Friday, May 29

The Killers, Imploding the Mirage

Release date: Friday, May 29

Live Stream Events

Tory Lanez

Date: Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m. ET

Story continues below advertisement

The Rolling Stones

Date: Sunday, May 3 at 3 p.m. ET

Spritz For Support

Date: Thursday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET

The event will be hosted by the Loverboy/Bravo Summer House Team, including Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula and Carl Radke, and will have special appearances by Bravo personalities, with familiar faces like— Ariana Madix, Tom Sandavol, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, (Vanderpump Rules) Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, (Southern Charm). The lineup of events will include a very special Dj set, special guest, surprise appearances and ‘virtual’ activities, all in the name of charity.

Story continues below advertisement

To attend purchase a ticket on spotfund here

Books

Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo

Available: Tuesday, May 5

Indigo

Camino Rios lives for the summers when her father visits her in the Dominican Republic. But this time, on the day when his plane is supposed to land, Camino arrives at the airport to see crowds of crying people.

In New York City, Yahaira Rios is called to the principal’s office, where her mother is waiting to tell her that her father, her hero, has died in a plane crash.

Separated by distance, the two girls are forced to face a new reality in which their father is dead and their lives are forever altered.

Story continues below advertisement

The War Widow by Tara Moss

Available: Tuesday, May 5

Indigo

The war may be officially over, but journalist Billie Walker’s search for a missing young German immigrant plunges her right back into the danger and drama she thought she’d left behind in Europe. A thrilling tale of courage and secrets set in glamorous post-war Sydney.

—

Global News, Slice and Adult Swim are properties of Corus Entertainment.