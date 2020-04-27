Quinte West OPP investigating ‘suspicious’ death of local woman

Send this page to someone via email

Quinte West OPP are investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman in the city.

Around 4 p.m. on April 24, OPP say they were called to a home on Ferry Street, along with Hastings-Quinte paramedics and Quinte West firefighters, to help a woman in distress.

Audri Vickers, a 32-year-old from Quinte West, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP have determined Vickers’ death to be suspicious, but have yet to give any details about what led to her death.

A post mortem was conducted on April 25 but the results have not been released.

OPP are asking the public for any information about Vickers’ death that may help with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

To contact OPP call them at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.