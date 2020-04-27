Halifax mosques to broadcast Islamic call to prayer as a show of unity, solidarity

Send this page to someone via email

Many Nova Scotians have paid tribute to the 22 people who were killed in the April 18-19 shooting rampage through music or vigils.

Now, the Muslim community in Halifax is also showing its solidarity by broadcasting the adhan.

This special Islamic call to prayer is called adhan, which means “to listen,” and it summons Muslims for obligatory prayer, which takes place five times a day and is meant to bring people together.

The Ummah Masjid and Community Centre obtained an approval from the City of Halifax on Monday to allow all mosques in Halifax to play the adhan through loudspeakers at sunset during the month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is a time when Muslims spend their time in prayer, self-reflection and fasting from sunrise to sunset.

“This is a show of unity and solidarity that HRM will overcome these problems and difficult times together,” the mosque said in a statement.

The mosque is also reminding everyone that this is only a call to prayer and that no congregations that violate coronavirus public health measures can occur.

“We ask everyone to respect these rules and the UMCC staff will enforce regulations stipulated by public health,” it said.

The mosque also said it will broadcast the adhan live on their Facebook page, so that people can watch and listen to it from home.