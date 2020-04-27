Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax mosques to broadcast Islamic call to prayer as a show of unity, solidarity

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 2:11 pm
Halifax's Ummah Mosque will play the Islamic call to prayer as a sign of unity and solidarity as the province grieves following a mass shooting on April 18 and 19.
Halifax's Ummah Mosque will play the Islamic call to prayer as a sign of unity and solidarity as the province grieves following a mass shooting on April 18 and 19. Rebecca Lau/ Global News

Many Nova Scotians have paid tribute to the 22 people who were killed in the April 18-19 shooting rampage through music or vigils.

Now, the Muslim community in Halifax is also showing its solidarity by broadcasting the adhan.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia shooting — Victims remembered at funerals, tributes

This special Islamic call to prayer is called adhan, which means “to listen,” and it summons Muslims for obligatory prayer, which takes place five times a day and is meant to bring people together.

The Ummah Masjid and Community Centre obtained an approval from the City of Halifax on Monday to allow all mosques in Halifax to play the adhan through loudspeakers at sunset during the month of Ramadan.

Story continues below advertisement

Ramadan is a time when Muslims spend their time in prayer, self-reflection and fasting from sunrise to sunset.

“This is a show of unity and solidarity that HRM will overcome these problems and difficult times together,” the mosque said in a statement.

READ MORE: Memorial drive held for Nova Scotia health-care workers Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton

The mosque is also reminding everyone that this is only a call to prayer and that no congregations that violate coronavirus public health measures can occur.

“We ask everyone to respect these rules and the UMCC staff will enforce regulations stipulated by public health,” it said.

The mosque also said it will broadcast the adhan live on their Facebook page, so that people can watch and listen to it from home.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxHRMHalifax Regional Municipalitynova scotia shootingRamadansolidarityStronger TogetherNova Scotia StrongAdhanHalifax solidarityHalifax solidatyIslamic call to prayerUmmah Masjid and Community Center
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.