Man arrested following reported robbery at King Street store in Lindsay: police

A Lindsay man has been charged with robbery following an incident at a store on Saturday night.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8 p.m. a man entered a King Street business and allegedly demanded money from a clerk.

Police say the suspect then placed packages of cigarettes into a bag before fleeing the store on foot.

A witness called 911 and other witnesses outside the store provided details on the suspect’s direction he was heading, police said.

Officers a short time later located a suspect on Logie Street. They allege the man was found in possession of property from the store.

Kevin Lee Moore, 31, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was held in custody for a court appearance on Sunday, police said on Monday.

