Crime

Man arrested following reported robbery at King Street store in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 11:38 am
A Lindsay man has been charged with robbery following an incident at a business on Saturday night.
A Lindsay man has been charged with robbery following an incident at a store on Saturday night.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8 p.m. a man entered a King Street business and allegedly demanded money from a clerk.

Police say the suspect then placed packages of cigarettes into a bag before fleeing the store on foot.

READ MORE: Police make quick arrest of store robbery suspect in Lindsay, Ont.

A witness called 911 and other witnesses outside the store provided details on the suspect’s direction he was heading, police said.

Officers a short time later located a suspect on Logie Street. They allege the man was found in possession of property from the store.

Kevin Lee Moore, 31, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody for a court appearance on Sunday, police said on Monday.

