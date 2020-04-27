5-alarm fire seriously damages Dorval’s Académie Sainte-Anne

Send this page to someone via email

West Island private school Académie Sainte-Anne was engulfed in flames Sunday night.

The Montreal Fire Department said the blaze first began at around 9:30 p.m. in the building located on Bouchard Boulevard in Dorval, Que.

The five-alarm fire required the assistance of over 100 firefighters to get it under control.

It is estimated that the school sustained millions in damage from the fire.

Sainte-Anne first opened in 2015 on the site of the former Queen of Angels Academy, which was in service from 1959 to 2014. Like all other schools in Quebec, it had been closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No injuries were reported, and it is not yet clear exactly how the fire first started.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service