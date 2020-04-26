Menu

Crime

El Paso Walmart shooting victim dies months later, raising death toll to 23

By Cedar Attanasio The Associated Press
Posted April 26, 2020 5:02 pm
epa07757933 Emma Del Valle (L) hugs Brenda Castaneda (R) while attending the make shift memorial along the street after the mass shooting that happened at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, USA, 05 August 2019. Twenty people killed and forty injured from the mass shooting at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on 03 August 2019. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH.
epa07757933 Emma Del Valle (L) hugs Brenda Castaneda (R) while attending the make shift memorial along the street after the mass shooting that happened at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, USA, 05 August 2019. Twenty people killed and forty injured from the mass shooting at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on 03 August 2019. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

A man shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Hispanics in an El Paso Walmart died after months in the hospital, raising the death toll from the attack to 23, according to a hospital official.

“After a nearly nine-month fight, our hearts are heavy as we report Guillermo `Memo’ Garcia, our last remaining patient being treated from the El Paso shooting, has passed away,” said Del Sol Medical Center CEO David Shimp.

READ MORE: Walmart pulls video game ads — but not guns — after El Paso shooting

Garcia and his wife Jessica Coca Garcia were fundraising for their daughter’s soccer team in the Walmart parking lot when the suspected gunman opened fire that Saturday morning.

Garcia is survived by his family including his wife Jessica, who escaped the attack after being shot in the leg.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
