4 injured after crash in Toronto’s west end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 26, 2020 9:57 am
The scene of the crash in Toronto's west end Saturday evening.
The scene of the crash in Toronto's west end Saturday evening. Andrew Collins / Global News

Four people were injured, two seriously, after a crash in Toronto’s west end Saturday evening.

Police tweeted about the incident, which happened in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road, shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Officers said there were reports of two people on the ground after a two-vehicle collision.

Toronto paramedics told Global News two male victims were transported to hospital in serious condition. The other victims suffered minor injuries.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

