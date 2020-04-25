Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Former Olympic figure skater Joannie Rochette to work in Quebec care homes

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 4:51 pm
Updated April 25, 2020 4:58 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Legault says Quebecers experiencing ‘2 different worlds’ amid crisis in care homes
WATCH: Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Friday the COVID-19 situation in the province is “under control,” but that beleaguered long-term care homes remain at the heart of the crisis, adding that Quebecers are in “two different worlds” because of the crisis in care homes.

Former Olympic figure skater Joannie Rochette announced on Saturday that she will work in Quebec’s long-term care homes as they continue to suffer the worst of the COVID-19 crisis in the province.

Rochette, who competed in the 2006 Turin and 2010 Vancouver Olympics — where she won a bronze medal — received her medical degree from McGill University on Friday.

“I’m not afraid for my health, [well] yes a little, because I’m not Superwoman,” said Rochette. “And even if I am young and healthy, everyone is at risk.
“What scares me [most] is to see the lack of staff in the CHSLDs.”

Quebec Premier François Legault says the province has the COVID-19 pandemic under control but that long-term care homes remain at the heart of the health crisis.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Quebec counts 106 more deaths as crisis continues to hit long-term care homes

The majority of Quebec’s COVID-19 deaths have originated in nursing homes.

The government’s focus remains on protecting seniors and bolstering staffing in long-term care centres, where the situation is critical, according to Legault.

After pleading for help from military and health-care professionals to assist in residences, the province urged all people who are able to work full-time to sign up online. They are eligible for $21.28 per hour.

“I hope it will draw a lot more people, thousands of people,” said Health Minister Danielle McCann.

“At the beginning, we needed expertise. Now, we need people.”

The premier also didn’t exclude placing privately-run residences under the care of the government, but he said he will be taking a deeper look into the situation.

Legault said while the COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities are happening in other countries, that doesn’t excuse the emergency transpiring in Quebec’s nursing homes.

–With files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

