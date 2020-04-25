Menu

Canada

Highrise suffers $300K in damages after overnight blaze: Hamilton fire dept.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 2:10 pm
Hamilton fire battled blazes on two floors of an apartment complex at 50 Young Street on April, 25, 2020.
Hamilton fire battled blazes on two floors of an apartment complex at 50 Young Street on April, 25, 2020. @HamiltonFireDep

Ontario’s fire marshal has been called out to investigate a blaze in Central Hamilton that significantly damaged a highrise apartment complex on Saturday morning.

Hamilton fire department says they responded to a call just before 1 a.m. at the Villa Marie 2 apartment complex on 50 Young St. between John and Hughson streets.

Upon arrival, fire crews say they began battling flames coming from a second-floor apartment, according to fire chief Dave Cunliffe.

“Crews quickly made their way to the second floor and reported a well-involved apartment fire in unit 206. They immediately initiated search and rescue and fire suppression operations in the apartment,” Cunliffe said in a report.

During the operation, Cunliffe said crews noticed the fire had spread from a window on the second-floor unit to a third-floor unit.

“Additional crews were then directed to the third floor where they found a well-involved fire in apartment 306,” said Cunliffe.

No injuries were reported in the two blazes.

Hamilton fire estimates damage to the complex somewhere in the neighbourhood of $325,000 with residents in both units displaced.

Residents from other units in the building have since returned to their apartments.

