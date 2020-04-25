Highrise suffers $300K in damages after overnight blaze: Hamilton fire dept.

Ontario’s fire marshal has been called out to investigate a blaze in Central Hamilton that significantly damaged a highrise apartment complex on Saturday morning.
Hamilton fire department says they responded to a call just before 1 a.m. at the Villa Marie 2 apartment complex on 50 Young St. between John and Hughson streets.
Upon arrival, fire crews say they began battling flames coming from a second-floor apartment, according to fire chief Dave Cunliffe.
“Crews quickly made their way to the second floor and reported a well-involved apartment fire in unit 206. They immediately initiated search and rescue and fire suppression operations in the apartment,” Cunliffe said in a report.
During the operation, Cunliffe said crews noticed the fire had spread from a window on the second-floor unit to a third-floor unit.
“Additional crews were then directed to the third floor where they found a well-involved fire in apartment 306,” said Cunliffe.
No injuries were reported in the two blazes.
Hamilton fire estimates damage to the complex somewhere in the neighbourhood of $325,000 with residents in both units displaced.
Residents from other units in the building have since returned to their apartments.
