More than 600 workers temporarily laid off at River East Transcona School Division

Send this page to someone via email

River East Transcona is the latest school division in the province to hand out temporary layoffs.

More than 600 employees are impacted, including more than 400 educational assistants along with bus drivers, custodial aides, library technicians and other support staff.

READ MORE: Pembina Trails School Division temporarily lays off more than 500 employees

“In these uncertain times, our division is doing its very best to provide ongoing remote learning,” River East Transcona School Division Superintendent/CEO Kelly Barkman said in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming these valued staff members back to their positions when classes resume. In the meantime, we will continue to work hard to provide the teaching and learning that is so valuable to our students and their families.”

Pembina Trails School Division has already temporarily laid off more than 500 employees, while more than 300 employees of the Winnipeg School Division were impacted along with 70-plus workers in the Seven Oaks School Division.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said earlier this week the province is not looking at bringing classes back before the end of the school year.

1:24 Manitoba home education requirements Manitoba home education requirements