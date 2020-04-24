Collingwood closes Sunset Point Park due to high water levels, storm debris

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Collingwood, Ont., closed Sunset Point Park and its trail system until further notice on Friday as a result of high water levels and storm debris.

“These conditions have left the shoreline prone to damage, slides, sinkholes and flooding,” town officials say.

The town’s parks, recreation and culture department, in addition to bylaw enforcement, will monitor conditions at Sunset Point Park and other shoreline parks in Collingwood.

Signs and barricades will be put up and new signs will be installed with more information in the coming days.

“The Town of Collingwood is undertaking measures to rehabilitate Sunset Point Park and trails, however there are temporary project delays as the town and province respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” officials say.

Collingwood’s playgrounds, dog parks, skatepark, tennis courts and fenced ball diamonds are temporarily closed until further notice. Parks and trails that are open are for pass-through use only while physical distancing and are not available for gathering.

On Wednesday, the Town of Collingwood closed Heritage Drive from Waterside Lane to Millennium Park until further notice due to flooding that was caused by wind, ice and waves. Trails out to Millennium Park are also closed.

