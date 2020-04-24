CNIB’s online programs connecting blind, partially sighted community across Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) has expanded all programming online in a move that is uniting blind and partially sighted people nationally.

The change comes as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

According to the Saskatchewan branch of CNIB, people in the blind or partially sighted community are at a greater risk of experiencing isolation during these unprecedented times of social distancing. They are also at a greater risk of developing anxiety or depression.

Program director Ashley Nemeth said revised programming was necessary in order to combat these issues.

“The CNIB Saskatchewan team moved quickly to identify new ways to hold programs virtually, as well as create new programming that would help people who are blind or partially sighted feel socially connected, and to help reduce the anxiety and stress that they may be feeling at this time,” Nemeth said.

What started as a concern for CNIB employees has now flourished into a successful adaptation of their original programs, with participants now being able to access programs like children’s time, tech training, book clubs and youth groups from the comfort of their homes.

“When all of this happened and we had to move our programming online, I wasn’t sure how it was going to work. Were people still going to feel like they were getting what they needed out of it?” Nemeth said.

“But they’ve actually been really successful. Every week more and more people are taking advantage of them and reaching out.”

The online expansion has also allowed CNIB Saskatchewan to look past provincial borders for participants.

“When we initially transitioned our programs to virtual, we were just focusing on clients here in Saskatchewan,” Nemeth explained. “But because they’re virtual, there really is no boundaries on who can join. So we’re able to offer them to clients across the country.”

One program in particular that has seen a spike in participation is the youth program, which uses Zoom to connect young people in the blind and partially sighted community.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, the program has jumped from eight local users to 49 hailing from six different provinces.

Fourteen-year-old Kaitlynn Lenius from Regina is one of those members. She was born with optic nerve hypoplasia — or ONH — meaning her optic nerves are underdeveloped.

Lenius said the youth Zoom sessions have helped her to grow as a person.

“Around my peers before, I’ve always been shy,” said Lenius. “I’m kind of growing out of that.”

Both Lenius and Nemeth also believe the new weekly Zoom sessions are a great way for youth to meet others who face the same barriers in their day-to-day lives.

“It feels like we all understand each other,” Lenius said. “It gives you an opportunity to express struggles that people with sight wouldn’t understand.”

Although the youth do have this in common, Lenius said the focus isn’t always on their struggles. They also like to talk about the same topics any kid would, like technology and video games.

The only challenge Lenius playfully identified is the chaos that can sometimes happen with all the new voices in one chatroom.

“Sometimes it sounds like a bunch of chickens in a chicken coop,” she laughed. “It’s been crazy in a good way.”

Lenius isn’t the only one who has been changed by this new ability to meet new friends with similar vision impairments either. Nemeth said parents have been reaching out to express gratitude.

“We’ve gotten quite a few emails from parents saying how their child is loving the program, because in their school they’re the only (student) who is blind or partially sighted,” said Nemeth.

“We have a young lady from Moosomin, and she wasn’t able to come into the city for weekly programs. Now she’s been able to connect with kids across the country over this new youth hangout. Her mom sent me an email saying how excited she was to meet other kids just like her.”

With all the success the virtual programs have seen so far, Nemeth said the organization will likely be furthering the online expansion in the future.

