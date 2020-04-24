Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Will & Grace’ series finale: Fans say goodbye to beloved show

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 4:31 pm
From left, Sean Hayes as Jack, Megan Mullally as Karen, Debra Messing as Grace, Eric McCormack as Will.
From left, Sean Hayes as Jack, Megan Mullally as Karen, Debra Messing as Grace, Eric McCormack as Will. Chris Haston/NBC

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on unless you’ve watched the series finale of Will & Grace.

Will & Grace said goodbye — again — in their second series finale on Thursday night.

The final episode featured two reunions; Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) and her ex-husband Stan (who remained unseen) and Will Truman (Eric McCormack) and his ex-fiancé McCoy (Matt Boomer).

Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes) finally appeared on Broadway and pregnant Grace Adler (Debra Messing) thought she was in labour but it turned out to be a false alarm.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Shelley Morrison, Rosario on ‘Will & Grace,’ dies at 83

Will and Grace move out of their apartment they shared together and prepared to move out of the city.

“Wow, we lived a whole life here,” Will said.

“Wait, you said no reminiscing,” Grace added, with Will saying, “Maybe just a little bit.”

“Everything is going to be so different,” Grace said. “A whole new life. A new house, kids. We’ve always just been Will and Grace.”

“It’s OK,” Will said, with Grace asking, “What do you mean?”

“Maybe we’ve been Will and Grace long enough,” he told her.

The cast of Will & Grace took to Twitter to say goodbye one last time.

“Final bows… thank you to every single fan who’s been there from day one and those who joined us for the reunion,” McCormack tweeted. “We love you all… Stay tuned for the farewell retrospective special.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hayes tweeted, “Thank you to ALL of the loyal and loving fans of Will & Grace. This second go-around was a toast to you.”

“The time has come! Thank you all for making these #WillandGrace years the most memorable ones,” Messing tweeted. “The Fab Four and all of you will always have a special place in my heart.”

Story continues below advertisement

Messing also tweeted that it “feels very bittersweet saying this… it’s time for the #WillandGrace curtain to drop one last time.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump wants ‘bad actress’ Debra Messing fired from ‘Will & Grace’

Messing also posted some photos of herself and McCormack over the years. “22 years ago Will met Grace and their lives were changed forever,” she wrote.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the series finale and to say goodbye.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The series finale comes 14 years after the original Will & Grace went off the air in 2006.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
will & gracewill & grace castTV finaleswill & grace final episodewill & grace final seasonwill & grace last episodewill & grace over
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.