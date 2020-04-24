‘Will & Grace’ series finale: Fans say goodbye to beloved show

Send this page to someone via email

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on unless you’ve watched the series finale of Will & Grace.

Will & Grace said goodbye — again — in their second series finale on Thursday night.

The final episode featured two reunions; Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) and her ex-husband Stan (who remained unseen) and Will Truman (Eric McCormack) and his ex-fiancé McCoy (Matt Boomer).

Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes) finally appeared on Broadway and pregnant Grace Adler (Debra Messing) thought she was in labour but it turned out to be a false alarm.

Will and Grace move out of their apartment they shared together and prepared to move out of the city.

“Wow, we lived a whole life here,” Will said.

“Wait, you said no reminiscing,” Grace added, with Will saying, “Maybe just a little bit.”

“Everything is going to be so different,” Grace said. “A whole new life. A new house, kids. We’ve always just been Will and Grace.”

“It’s OK,” Will said, with Grace asking, “What do you mean?”

“Maybe we’ve been Will and Grace long enough,” he told her.

The cast of Will & Grace took to Twitter to say goodbye one last time.

“Final bows… thank you to every single fan who’s been there from day one and those who joined us for the reunion,” McCormack tweeted. “We love you all… Stay tuned for the farewell retrospective special.”

Final bows… thank you to every single fan who's been there from day one and those who joined us for the reunion. We love you all… Stay tuned for the farewell retrospective special #WillandGrace pic.twitter.com/9ToKMm8Faa — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) April 24, 2020

Hayes tweeted, “Thank you to ALL of the loyal and loving fans of Will & Grace. This second go-around was a toast to you.”

Thank you to ALL of the loyal and loving fans of "Will & Grace". This second go-around was a toast to you. ✋🏼❤️🤚🏼 #WillandGraceFarewell #WillandGrace pic.twitter.com/1jtxnsairv — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) April 24, 2020

“The time has come! Thank you all for making these #WillandGrace years the most memorable ones,” Messing tweeted. “The Fab Four and all of you will always have a special place in my heart.”

The time has come! Thank you all for making these #WillandGrace years the most memorable ones. The Fab Four and all of you will always have a special place in my heart ❤️ #WillAndGraceFarewell pic.twitter.com/BVYfIR1kHv — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) April 24, 2020

Messing also tweeted that it “feels very bittersweet saying this… it’s time for the #WillandGrace curtain to drop one last time.”

Feels very bittersweet saying this… It's time for the #WillandGrace curtain to drop one last time right now on @nbc! #WillAndGraceFarewell pic.twitter.com/QIdVpk2C0v — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) April 24, 2020

Messing also posted some photos of herself and McCormack over the years. “22 years ago Will met Grace and their lives were changed forever,” she wrote.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the series finale and to say goodbye.

i’m going to miss these four so much #WillandGrace pic.twitter.com/wxAuqtoZZR — sarah 🌈 (@willstruman) April 24, 2020

probably one of the shows, if not the only show, that could've rebooted and lasted this long a second time ❤ #WillAndGrace — cristina 🌼 (@cristinahughes_) April 24, 2020

That last scene with the empty apt hit me harder than I thought it would 😭💔 #WillAndGraceFarewell #WillAndGrace — ✨🌙 ✨ 𝕯𝖎𝖓𝖆 ✨🌙 ✨ (@Dina_Marie0221) April 24, 2020

working on #willandgrace the past 3 years has been a dream tbh, thanks for the memories 9C 🥰🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/E6BcVRGLge — Sam. (@sam_steiber) April 24, 2020

God, that empty apartment is doing things to my emotions. #WillAndGraceFarewell #WillAndGrace — Sarah Irvin (@queenofquiet) April 24, 2020

@WillAndGrace Farewell Episode was the best happy ending to end it just right. I was crying thinking about all the moments that made me love the Fab Four! #WillAndGrace forever. #WillAndGraceFarewell pic.twitter.com/0JYx7wt3p4 — Clarence Alexander Pryor 🏳️‍🌈 (@Clarence_Pryor) April 24, 2020

The series finale comes 14 years after the original Will & Grace went off the air in 2006.