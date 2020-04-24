‘Will & Grace’ series finale: Fans say goodbye to beloved show

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on unless you’ve watched the series finale of Will & Grace.
Will & Grace said goodbye — again — in their second series finale on Thursday night.
The final episode featured two reunions; Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) and her ex-husband Stan (who remained unseen) and Will Truman (Eric McCormack) and his ex-fiancé McCoy (Matt Boomer).
Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes) finally appeared on Broadway and pregnant Grace Adler (Debra Messing) thought she was in labour but it turned out to be a false alarm.
Will and Grace move out of their apartment they shared together and prepared to move out of the city.
“Wow, we lived a whole life here,” Will said.
“Wait, you said no reminiscing,” Grace added, with Will saying, “Maybe just a little bit.”
“Everything is going to be so different,” Grace said. “A whole new life. A new house, kids. We’ve always just been Will and Grace.”
“It’s OK,” Will said, with Grace asking, “What do you mean?”
“Maybe we’ve been Will and Grace long enough,” he told her.
The cast of Will & Grace took to Twitter to say goodbye one last time.
“Final bows… thank you to every single fan who’s been there from day one and those who joined us for the reunion,” McCormack tweeted. “We love you all… Stay tuned for the farewell retrospective special.”
Hayes tweeted, “Thank you to ALL of the loyal and loving fans of Will & Grace. This second go-around was a toast to you.”
“The time has come! Thank you all for making these #WillandGrace years the most memorable ones,” Messing tweeted. “The Fab Four and all of you will always have a special place in my heart.”
Messing also tweeted that it “feels very bittersweet saying this… it’s time for the #WillandGrace curtain to drop one last time.”
Messing also posted some photos of herself and McCormack over the years. “22 years ago Will met Grace and their lives were changed forever,” she wrote.
Fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the series finale and to say goodbye.
The series finale comes 14 years after the original Will & Grace went off the air in 2006.
