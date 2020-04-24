Long-awaited road coming to connect Wollaston Lake, Hatchet Lake to major highway

Send this page to someone via email

After years of lobbying, construction has begun on a seasonal road to connect two remote Saskatchewan communities to a northeastern highway.

The $6.75 million road will improve movement in and out of Wollaston Lake and Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation, which are only accessible by ice road in winter and by ferry in summer.

Indigenous Services Canada is contributing $6.5 million over a two-year period, while the province is chipping in $250,000. The province will maintain the 102-kilometre road, estimated to cost $250,000 annually.

Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation Chief Bart Tsannie said this has been a long time coming, as current modes of access don’t cut it for the communities, which have a combined population of about 1,800 people.

Story continues below advertisement

“These things are not safe for the community,” Tsannie told Global News.

“We do have a loss of life over the ice road and also getting across [Wollaston Lake] on people’s own boats to the other side where the road is.”

The ice road is only driveable for a few months, he said, while the seasonal road will extend overland access by up to two months.

“Without a seasonal road, our community has always been heavily reliant on air transportation for freight and passengers where groceries and supplies can only [be] flown in to the retailers and many of our people need to travel down south for health support,” Tsannie said in a news release.

READ MORE: Canadian Ranger patrol group honoured by Wollaston Lake RCMP

Rocks and trees will be cleared to make way for the road, which will have a 70-kilometre speed limit.

“It’s started, but who knows when it’s going to be finished,” Tsannie said. “It’ll be a year or two yet before this road that’s started could be utilized.”

Eventually, an all-season road will be built.

“Not only will this bring economic development opportunities to the region, it will allow the communities to provide greater services and support for their citizens,” Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said in a news release.