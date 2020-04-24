Don’t drink bleach: Winnipeg mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s mayor has a simple message: Don’t drink or inject household cleaners.

Brian Bowman gave the seemingly common-sense advice at a press conference held to update Winnipeggers on the city’s response to COVID-19 Friday.

The warning comes after U.S. President Donald Trump floated the idea of injecting or ingesting bleach as a possible cure for COVID-19 Thursday.

Injecting yourself or eating bleach — a poison — will make you sick, and you shouldn’t do it, according to doctors.

“I can’t believe I have to say this. But I’m going to just urge Winnipeggers to not consume or inject any disinfectants,” Bowman said Friday.

“That includes Windex, that includes Clorox, that includes Lysol, and other household cleaning products.

“These are products not to be consumed or injected and we would urge people, please observe the safety warnings on the labels and follow the expertise from health officials, including those at Manitoba Health.”

Bowman said he’s heard no reports of anyone in Winnipeg drinking or injecting household cleaners, but added he has had people asking him about it online.

“Obviously, with news over the last 24 hours, there’s a lot of discussion about it so I just wanted to add my voice to remind people to follow the safety warnings on those household cleaning products,” he said.

“Winnipeggers are consuming news, we just don’t want them to consume cleaning products.”

‘Dangerous and idiotic’

Drinking or injecting disinfectant is more likely to in fact kill humans than the virus, Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia in Britain, said.

“This is one of the most dangerous and idiotic suggestions made so far in how one might actually treat COVID-19,” he said.

“It is hugely irresponsible because, sadly, there are people around the world who might believe this sort of nonsense and try it out for themselves.”

A reminder to all Americans- PLEASE always talk to your health provider first before administering any treatment/ medication to yourself or a loved one. Your safety is paramount, and doctors and nurses are have years of training to recommend what’s safe and effective. — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) April 24, 2020

Reckitt Benckiser, which makes Lysol cleaning products, also warned against using disinfectant in any way on the human body.

“We must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” the company wrote in a statement.

Americans have already been ingesting more disinfectant than normal during the coronavirus crisis, according to research released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month.

CDC researchers saw a 20.4 per cent spike in calls to poison control related to ingesting disinfectant in March compared to the same period of time in 2019.

–With files from Josh K. Elliot

