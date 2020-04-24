Menu

Consumer

BC Hydro warns of fraudsters targeting customers amid COVID-19 crisis

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 12:02 pm
BC Hydro is warning the public of an uptick in scams in which fraudsters pose as the public utility.
BC Hydro is warning of an increase in scams since it announced a relief fund for customers struggling to pay their bills during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Crown corporation says it has received more than 500 reports of attempted scams since April 1, many involving fraudsters threatening to disconnect service due to overdue accounts, a 350 per cent increase compared to last month.

BC Hydro customers given break during hard times, FortisBC electricity customers only told they won’t be charged interest
Customers receiving automated calls or fake bill notification emails from people posing as BC Hydro employees have also been reported.

BC Hydro reminds the public that it has suspended all disconnections for non-payment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also reminds customers that it does not collect credit card or bank account information by phone, email or text message. It also does not accept payment from pre-paid cash or credit cards or Bitcoin ATMs, nor does it offer refunds or credits through Interac e-transfers.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Commercial power use down 30% in some sectors, says BC Hydro

Earlier this month, the B.C. government announced relief for residential BC Hydro customers affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Qualifying households will receive a credit of three times their average monthly bill over the past year to help cover their electricity costs. The credit does not have to be repaid.

Customers can also defer hydro payments or arrange a payment plan with no penalty as part of the province’s pandemic response.

— With files from Global News’ Richard Zussman

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusbc hydroBC Hydro scamsBC Hydro scams warning
