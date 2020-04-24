Surrey RCMP seeking high-risk female youth

Surrey RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a high risk missing female youth.

Arionna Bayard-Cassell was last seen at 9:20 p.m. on April 23rd in the area of 156th Street and 105A Avenue in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Bayard-Cassell is described as a 12-year-old Caucasian female, about 5′ 3″, heavy build, light brown hair with large side swept bangs in pigtails, wearing a black sweater and black pants.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.