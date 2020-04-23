Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Female-led ‘Star Wars’ series in the works at Disney+

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 3:19 pm
Updated April 23, 2020 3:50 pm
Writer/director Leslye Headland attends the premiere of Disney's 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' on Dec. 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif. .
Writer/director Leslye Headland attends the premiere of Disney's 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' on Dec. 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif. . Ethan Miller/FilmMagic

In the foreseeable future, in a galaxy not so far away, Star Wars will receive the live-action series treatment once again.

Following Disney+‘s critically acclaimed debut season of The Mandalorian and the upcoming in 2021 series Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor, Disney has another show planned for the much-beloved sci-fi franchise.

The untitled Lucasfilm series will be a female-centric, Disney+ exclusive developed by Leslye Headland — the showrunner, co-creator and executive producer of Netflix‘s Russian Doll — as reported by Variety on Wednesday.

While no specific details were shared pertaining to the plot or setting, Headland, 39, will serve as the series’ showrunner and head writer, according to the outlet.

READ MORE: Michael Moore releases climate change doc, ‘Planet of the Humans,’ on Earth Day

Story continues below advertisement

 

Last December, the Emmy-nominated director even attended the premiere of Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when production will begin on the newly announced series, or when it will premiere.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Star WarsDisneydisney plusLucasfilmLeslye Headland Star WarsNew Star Wars seriesLeslye HeadlandRussian Doll
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.