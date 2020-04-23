Female-led ‘Star Wars’ series in the works at Disney+

Send this page to someone via email

In the foreseeable future, in a galaxy not so far away, Star Wars will receive the live-action series treatment once again.

Following Disney+‘s critically acclaimed debut season of The Mandalorian and the upcoming in 2021 series Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor, Disney has another show planned for the much-beloved sci-fi franchise.

The untitled Lucasfilm series will be a female-centric, Disney+ exclusive developed by Leslye Headland — the showrunner, co-creator and executive producer of Netflix‘s Russian Doll — as reported by Variety on Wednesday.

While no specific details were shared pertaining to the plot or setting, Headland, 39, will serve as the series’ showrunner and head writer, according to the outlet.

Story continues below advertisement

Last December, the Emmy-nominated director even attended the premiere of Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when production will begin on the newly announced series, or when it will premiere.