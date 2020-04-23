Coronavirus: TTC announces layoffs as its forced to adapt amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) announced Thursday it will be laying off almost 1,200 employees in an attempt to cost-save amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

TTC CEO Rick Leary said in a statement that the decision was not an easy one to make.

“We will take care of the impacted employees as best we can during this difficult time and I look forward to everyone returning to the TTC once ridership has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels,” he said.

The TTC said it has seen an 85 per cent drop in ridership and a loss of $90 million in monthly revenue since the pandemic began.

A letter sent to employees on behalf of Leary said the transit commission will work with the union, as well as with non-union staff, to “minimize” the impact of the layoffs on the employees.

Story continues below advertisement

“The TTC will be working to establish a compensation and benefits arrangement for employees to minimize negative impacts as a result of the layoffs,” Leary said in the letter. Tweet This

“To all those who may be impacted, I want you to know that I am thinking about you and your families,” Leary continued. “I want to make sure you know that this is in no way a reflection on the value we place on the work you do and I am committing to updating you as information is available.”

The layoffs are just one of the cost-saving measures being implemented by the transit agency.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Others include:

Significant reductions in expenditures including pausing all salary increases for non-unionized employees, reducing overtime across the organization, reviewing current vacancies and forgoing hiring all seasonal hires.

Matching service capacity to system demand by temporarily laying off up to 1,000 transit operators, subject to negotiations with ATU Local 113, and 200 non-union staff positions will also be impacted.

Delaying all non-essential capital projects in accordance with provincial guidelines.

2:30 Coronavirus outbreak: Cost of the pandemic on Toronto could reach $1.5 billion dollars in best-case scenario Coronavirus outbreak: Cost of the pandemic on Toronto could reach $1.5 billion dollars in best-case scenario

Safety measures have been put into place to protect both customers and employees, including entering and exiting off buses at the rear doors. Customers are also asked to solely use PRESTO, as operators will no longer be handling cash, tokens or tickets.

Story continues below advertisement

The TTC also rolled out specialized cleaning measures in an effort to keep buses, trains and streetcars free of COVID-19.

Service is operating at 70 to 80 per cent of its normal levels, with focus on priority and busier routes to ensure proper social distancing protocols can be met by customers.