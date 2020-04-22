Black Gold School Division votes to close historic school near Calmar

Send this page to someone via email

The Black Gold School Division has voted in favour of closing a 120-year-old school south of Calmar.

New Humble Centre School has 57 students.

At a board meeting Wednesday, one school trustee cited the “current state of affairs in Alberta” and the “reality of our frozen budget” as her reason for voting in favour of the closure.

A group of community members had been fighting to keep the school open.

They proposed introducing agricultural programming to qualify for more funding and attract additional students from other jurisdictions.

Trustees said there was no guarantee that community support would help or continue in the long run.

“It may appear we’re making a decision on data, numbers and budgets, but we have actually spent many months listening,” Trustee Robyn Steed said, becoming emotional.

The school will close June 30, 2020.

With classes cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students might not have an opportunity to say goodbye.

Students will be moved to the nearby Calmar Elementary School.