Education

Black Gold School Division votes to close historic school near Calmar

By Breanna Karstens-Smith Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 2:58 pm
Updated April 22, 2020 3:04 pm
Some rural Alberta schools’ futures in jeopardy
WATCH (March 10): Some rural schools in Alberta are on the line because of recent budget cuts. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports.

The Black Gold School Division has voted in favour of closing a 120-year-old school south of Calmar.

New Humble Centre School has 57 students.

At a board meeting Wednesday, one school trustee cited the “current state of affairs in Alberta” and the “reality of our frozen budget” as her reason for voting in favour of the closure.

READ MORE: ‘We’re one of the losers’: Alberta rural school division pens letter over UCP education cuts

A group of community members had been fighting to keep the school open.

They proposed introducing agricultural programming to qualify for more funding and attract additional students from other jurisdictions.

Trustees said there was no guarantee that community support would help or continue in the long run.

“It may appear we’re making a decision on data, numbers and budgets, but we have actually spent many months listening,” Trustee Robyn Steed said, becoming emotional.

READ MORE: Parents hope to save historic rural school facing funding cuts near Calmar

The school will close June 30, 2020.

With classes cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students might not have an opportunity to say goodbye.

Students will be moved to the nearby Calmar Elementary School.

COVID-19Alberta BudgetCalmarAlberta SchoolAlberta school closureBlack Gold school divisionHistoric Schoolnew humble centre schoolrural schoolrural school closure
