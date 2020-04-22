Manitobans shut out in first round of WHL Bantam Draft for 1st time in decade

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time since 2010, no Manitobans were selected in the first round of the Western Hockey League’s Bantam Draft.

When all was said and done, though, a total of 33 players were selected from the province.

Five Manitobans had their name called out in round two, with Winnipeg Warriors centreman Jayden Perron going 23rd overall to the Portland Winterhawks. The Winnipeg product scored 46 goals with 58 assists for 104 points in just 36 games last season.

SNEAK PEAK: Head Coach, Mike Johnston on the phone with our first draft pick of the 2020 #WHLBantamDraft Jaydon Perron! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/sSNcsgzrRq — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) April 22, 2020

Just five picks later, the Saskatoon Blades grabbed Perron’s teammate, centre Lukas Hansen. He also averaged more than a goal per game with 43 goals and 42 assists in only 36 contests for the Warriors.

With the very next selection, right winger Brayden Dube went to the Seattle Thunderbirds with the 29th overall pick. The Roblin native suited up for the Parkland Rangers last season.

Headingley’s Rylan Gould of the Winnipeg Monarchs went to the Swift Current Broncos with the 42nd selection. And the Broncos closed out the second round by selecting Gould’s Monarchs’ teammate, defenceman Grayson Burzynski.

In all 13 players were selected from Winnipeg, two from Dauphin, and one each from Brandon, Roblin, Headingley, La Salle, Virden, Sanford, Flin Flon, West St. Paul, St. Andrews, Russell, Mitchell, Niverville, Rivers, Stonewall, Elkhorn, Swan River, Portage La Prairie, and Birtle.

Manitobans Selected

Pick Position Name Team Hometown

23. C Jayden Perron – Portland Winterhawks (Winnipeg)

28. C Lukas Hansen – Saskatoon Blades (Winnipeg)

29. RW Brayden Dube – Seattle Thunderbirds (Roblin)

42. C Rylan Gould – Swift Current Broncos (Headingley)

44. D Grayson Burzynski – Swift Current Broncos (Winnipeg)

55. RW Tyler Parr – Saskatoon Blades (La Salle)

60. D Liam Saxberg – Swift Current Broncos (Winnipeg)

74. D Ty Plaisier – Regina Pats (Virden)

97. D Carter Sotheran – Portland Winterhawks (Sanford)

99. RW Reeve Sukut – Seattle Thunderbirds (Winnipeg)

127. D Blake Jones – Kamloops Blazers (Winnipeg)

132. D Scott Miner – Prince Albert Raiders (Winnipeg)

133. C Joey Lies – Swift Current Broncos (Flin Flon)

141. G Donovan Bodnar – Portland Winterhawks (West St. Paul)

145. C Hayden Chaloner – Brandon Wheat Kings (Winnipeg)

148. D Aiden Ziprick – Lethbridge Hurricanes (Russell)

153. RW Kyan Grouette – Everett Silvertips (Dauphin)

158. LW Dawson Zeller – Edmonton Oil Kings (St. Andrews)

166. D Ethan Alsip – Calgary Hitmen (Winnipeg)

168. D Omen Harmacy – Winnipeg Ice (Winnipeg)

172. C Carter Zalischuk – Spokane Chiefs (Dauphin)

177. LW Evan Groening – Brandon Wheat Kings (Niverville)

178. C Job Peters – Moose Jaw Warriors (Mitchell)

182. RW Ben Roulette – Red Deer Rebels (Rivers)

196. C Hayden Wheddon – Edmonton Oil Kings (Stonewall)

197. RW Carter Dittmer – Everett Silvertips (Brandon)

198. C Aiden Sotas – Portland Winterhawks (Birtle)

199. C Brandon Funk – Swift Current Broncos (Winnipeg)

211. D Thomas Stewart – Brandon Wheat Kings (Winnipeg)

212. D Foxx McColl – Winnipeg Ice (Elkhorn)

219. LW Chase Simon – Everett Silvertips (Winnipeg)

228. LW Will Munro – Kelowna Rockets (Swan River)

234. G Ty Hogue – Winnipeg Ice (Portage La Prairie)

The Winnipeg Ice had a total of 13 picks in the Bantam Draft. After adding left winger Zach Benson of Chilliwack , B.C. with their first round pick at 14th overall, the Ice didn’t have another pick until the 3rd round. They used the 58th pick to select forward Aiden Oiring of Calgary.

Three of their picks hail from Manitoba. The Ice added defenceman Omen Harmacy of Winnipeg in the eighth round. He played in Minnesota for Shattuck-St. Mary’s last season. They also selected Elkhorn’s Foxx McColl in the 10th round, and Portage’s Ty Hogue in round 11.

Winnipeg Ice Selections

Pick Position Name Previous Team Hometown

14. LW Zach Benson – Yale H.A. Bantam Prep (Chilliwack, B.C.)

58. C Aiden Oiring – Calgary Royals (Calgary, AB)

80. D Ashton Cumby – Lloydminster Bobcats (Bonnyville, AB)

94. RW Ty Fraser – Lethbridge Golden Hawks (Raymond, AB)

146. D Isaiah Arnold – Saskatoon Bandits (Saskatoon, SK)

155. G Brock Lott – Red Deer Rebels AAA (Red Deer, AB)

159. D Josh Karman – Calgary CNHA Northstar Sabres (Calgary, AB)

168. D Omen Harmacy – Shattuck-St. Mary’s Sabres (Winnipeg)

190. C Connor Dale – Edmonton Bantam Prep (St. Albert, AB)

212. D Foxx McColl – Yellowhead Chiefs (Elkorn)

234. G Ty Hogue – Central Plains Capitals (Portage La Prairie)

256. D Jack Ketsa – St. Albert Sabres (St. Albert)

278. LW Jaxon Sperling – Yorkton Terriers Bantam (Yorkton, SK)



The Brandon Wheat Kings picked up 11 new players, including three from their home province. The Wheaties used their first round pick on defenceman Quinn Mantei of Weyburn, but also added Winnipeg’s Hayden Chaloner and Thomas Stewart, as well as Niverville’s Evan Groening.

Brandon Wheat Kings Selections

Pick Position Name Former Team Hometown

13. D Quinn Mantei – Weyburn Wings (Weyburn, SK)

35. LW Trae Johnson – Martensville Marauders (Martensville, SK)

57. LW Teydon Trembecky – Northern Alberta Xtreme Bantam Prep (Strathcona, AB)

79. D Eastyn Mannix – Northern Alberta Xtreme Bantam Prep (Wainright, AB)

96. G Carter Capton – Yale H.A. Bantam Prep (Lethbridge, AB)

142. D Oakley Mcilwain – Lloydminster Bobcats (Lloydminster, AB)

145. C Hayden Chaloner – Winnipeg Sharks (Winnipeg)

167. C Jeter Korte – Saskatoon Maniacs (Saskatoon, SK)

177. LW Evan Groening – Rink H.A. Nationals Bantam Prep (Niverville)

189. RW Noah Asmundson – Prairie Storm (White City, SK)

211. D Thomas Stewart – Rink H.A. Nationals Bantam Prep (Winnipeg)