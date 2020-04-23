A list of Winnipeg restaurants offering grocery pick-up and delivery service

With social-distancing measures in place in Manitoba and restaurants unable to open their dining rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic, some have pivoted to selling groceries.
Pickup and delivery from mainstream stores are seeing high demand, with waits of up to two weeks, so restaurants are a way to get some of the basics, quickly.
Restaurants currently offering pick up and delivery (click for more information):
- Bodegoes – grocery basics
- Chop – steaks
- Earls Kitchen + Bar – grocery basics
- Local Public Eatery – grocery basics and liquor
- King’s Head Pub – grocery basics
- JOEY Restaurants – grocery basics
- Pizza Hotline – grocery basics and pizza-making kits
Restaurant supply company Sysco is also offering pickup of bulk ingredients not normally available to consumers.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Have we missed a restaurant offering grocery service? Email elisha.dacey@globalnews.ca with the details.
View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS