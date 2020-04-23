Menu

A list of Winnipeg restaurants offering grocery pick-up and delivery service

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 6:00 am
Updated April 23, 2020 6:01 am
Some Winnipeg restaurants are offering grocery pickup and delivery.
Some Winnipeg restaurants are offering grocery pickup and delivery.

With social-distancing measures in place in Manitoba and restaurants unable to open their dining rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic, some have pivoted to selling groceries.

Pickup and delivery from mainstream stores are seeing high demand, with waits of up to two weeks, so restaurants are a way to get some of the basics, quickly.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Should I disinfect groceries before bringing them into the house?

Restaurants currently offering pick up and delivery (click for more information):

Restaurant supply company Sysco is also offering pickup of bulk ingredients not normally available to consumers.

Have we missed a restaurant offering grocery service? Email elisha.dacey@globalnews.ca with the details.

