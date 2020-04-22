510 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 12,245 with 659 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 510 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and 37 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 12,245 cases.

The death toll has risen to 622.

Meanwhile, 6,221 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 50.8 per cent of cases.

The province has done 184,531 tests so far for the virus. This is up 10,361 tests from the previous day. Ontario has increased testing capacity since mid-April.

Wednesday’s report marks a 4.3 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior. That number has declined over the last week.

On Monday, Ontario health officials said it appears cases within the community have peaked, while cases in long-term care and other congregate settings have been growing.

Ontario has 878 patients (up by 19) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 243 patients in an intensive care unit (down by seven) and 192 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

There have been 125 outbreaks reported in long-term care homes — an increase of four from the previous report. Ontario has 295 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes (up by 22 deaths).

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 1,499 of the total reported cases, which is 12.2 per cent of the infected population.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 59.3 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

5,169 people are male (42.2 per cent)

6,952 people are female (56.8 per cent)

19 and younger: 270 people (2.2 per cent)

20-39: 2,781 people (22.7 per cent)

40-59: 3,798 people (31 per cent)

60-79: 2,778 people (22.7 per cent)

80 and older: 2,609 people (21.3 per cent)

There are 6,845 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Tuesday from the Toronto Public Health Coronavirus Rapid Entry System (CORES) and 4 p.m. Tuesday from the province’s integrated Pubic Health Information System (iPHIS).

